Southampton have returned to the Championship after over a decade in the Premier League, having finished bottom in the top-flight during the 2022/23 season.

Plans have already begun this summer to prepare themselves for a second tier campaign, in which they will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

There has also been a managerial change at St. Mary's this summer, with Ruben Selles departing for Reading and Southampton filling the vacated position with Swansea City's Russell Martin.

The 37-year-old has penned a three-year contract with Southampton, having most previously been in South Wales for two seasons.

Southampton transfer dealings so far

The Saints have so far signed two players to their first-team, with Martin reuniting with Ryan Manning, who arrived on a free transfer from Swansea. Shea Charles also joined the club from Manchester City for a reported initial fee of around £10.5 million, as per Sky Sports.

In terms of departures, Martin's side have seen Dan Ndlundlu join Bolton Wanderers, Kegs Chauke move to Burton Albion, Mislav Orsic depart for Turkish side Trabzonspor, and Ibrahima Diallo join Al-Duhail.

Mohammed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, and Willy Caballero have all been released, as well as Mateusz Lis moving to Gozetepe in a temporary switch on loan.

There are expected to be further departures and incomings before the end of the window, but some players will likely remain at St. Mary's and Southampton will be hoping to get more out of them during 2023/24.

Could Kamaldeen Sulemana be a key player for Southampton?

Many players will benefit from relegation, by seeing more minutes, and also stepping down a level in quality will mean a number of Southampton's squad thrive in the Championship.

One of which could be Kamaldeen Sulemana, who was a player who struggled to take to the Premier League well, but could take the Championship by storm under Martin's tutelage.

Sulemana didn't have a full campaign with the Saints, having signed for them during January, and the Ghanaian was unable to help the team avoid the drop in a meaningful way.

The 21-year-old contributed two goals and one assist from 18 league appearances following his arrival from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a deal worth a reported fee of around £22 million.

There has been little interest to speak of in Sulemana this summer, but Southampton are well protected, given that he is under contract until 2027, meaning the Saints have a lot of leverage in any negotiations for the player.

Sulemana is still unrefined and raw as a player, but the Championship is the perfect place for him to develop right now, and he could be a star in a team expecting to dominate under Martin.

The improvement at Swansea under Martin was a testament to his quality as a manager, and his attack-minded front-foot brand of football should make Sulemana a dominant player in the division.

His pace, trickery, and explosiveness will be a nightmare for the majority of defenders at this level, and he also has the potential to improve in terms of his output in a significant way, too.

The 21-year-old is an extremely dynamic and direct player, who loves to run at defenders and tie them in knots, and has the versatility to play a few positions for Martin as well. Sulemana can play as a winger, predominantly on the left side, but also as more of a natural forward.

As a striker in a front two, he could be fantastic, peeling off the defender's shoulder and using his blistering pace to get in behind, whilst also linking play in central areas and running laterally to manoeuvre opposition centre-backs into areas they feel less comfortable in.

He could be one of the biggest beneficiaries in the Saints squad from relegation, and will prove his worth to Southampton fans next season, and live up to his price tag. Martin is an ideal coach to get the best out of him and further unlock some of the flashes of potential we have so far seen in the winger.