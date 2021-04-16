Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

22 facts about Wigan Athletic’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Wigan Athletic haven’t had much to cheer in recent seasons, with the club’s days of playing their football in the Premier League feeling like a distant memory to plenty of the club’s supporters. 

The Latics are now playing their football in League One, and are sat 20th in the third-tier standings, and find themselves just a single point ahead of 21st-placed Northampton Town, as they head into their final five matches of this year’s campaign.

But are these 22 facts about Wigan Athletic’s football shirts over the years genuine or fake? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 22

Wigan Athletic's first kit was red and white.


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 22 facts about Wigan Athletic’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: