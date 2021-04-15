22 facts about Swansea City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Two wins on the bounce have seen Swansea City continue to breathe down Watford’s neck.

The race for promotion is hotting up, with Swansea seven points off second and still yet to play Watford.

It is shaping up to be a nervy end to the campaign for Swansea fans, who will be wearing their shirts with pride and cheering their team on from afar.

Can you get 22 out of 22 correct on this Swansea shirt quiz?

1 of 22 Swansea have always had white home shirts True False