22 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be like any other club’s fanbase when it comes to the design of their shirt ahead of the season.

It will often divide supporters and, whilst not make or break, can often dictate your mood for the whole season given it’s the thing best associated with the club.

On the topic of Sheffield Wednesday shirts, we have pieced together 22 facts here, tasking you with picking our the genuine ones from the fake ones.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 22 Wednesday's traditional shirt is blue and white vertical stripes? Genuine Fake