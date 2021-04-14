Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

22 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be like any other club’s fanbase when it comes to the design of their shirt ahead of the season. 

It will often divide supporters and, whilst not make or break, can often dictate your mood for the whole season given it’s the thing best associated with the club.

On the topic of Sheffield Wednesday shirts, we have pieced together 22 facts here, tasking you with picking our the genuine ones from the fake ones.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 22

Wednesday's traditional shirt is blue and white vertical stripes?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 22 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: