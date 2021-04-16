Rotherham United have had a storied history – they’ve been up and down the leagues, moved stadiums and had some lovely trips to Wembley, and they’ve done it in their well-known red and white kit.

The Millers’ strip stands the test of time, but has it always been the famous colours that they still wear to this day?

If you don’t know, you may find out in our new Rotherham shirt quiz – challenge yourself to get full marks!

22 facts about Rotherham United’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Rotherham’s first home kit was the colour blue True False