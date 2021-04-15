Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

22 facts about Norwich City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Norwich City are on the brink of promotion and know that it could be wrapped up this week, should results go their way. 

Daniel Farke’s side are eight points clear at the top of the Championship and look likely to scoop the title on their way back to the top flight.

To take your mind off the nervous excitement of a potential promotion, we’ve put together a quiz all about the Canaries’ football shirts over the years!

Can you get 22 out of 22?

1 of 22

1. Norwich have always played in yellow


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 22 facts about Norwich City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: