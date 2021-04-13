Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

22 facts about Luton Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Luton Town will once again be playing Championship football next season with the Hatters having all but secured safety for another year under the guidance of Nathan Jones at the helm. 

Here, we have devised a 22 question quiz all about the club’s football kits from years gone by as we seek to put the knowledge of even the most ardent of Luton fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 22

Luton used to wear white shirts as their home strip.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 22 facts about Luton Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: