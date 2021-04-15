Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town News

22 facts about Ipswich Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Published

10 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town fans will be like every other club’s supporters when it comes to the big shirt reveal each season. 

Whilst not season-defining, it does definitely alter your mood if the club you support are wearing a shirt you are completely in love with.

On the topic of football shirts, we’ve opted to piece together a 22-question Ipswich Town quiz, asking you whether these facts are genuine or not?

Can you score 100%, or do you come unstuck at any point?

1 of 22

Ipswich Town's traditional home colours are blue shirts?


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 22 facts about Ipswich Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

