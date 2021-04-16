22 facts about Hull City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Hull City are enjoying a wonderful campaign this term.

The Tigers endured a torrid campaign last time out in which they suffered relegation from the Championship as they dropped into the third tier.

The club knew that this season would be difficult but to say that the club have relished the challenge is an understatement.

Hull are firmly on track to secure automatic promotion back to the second tier which means that fans in the Championship are likely to see the boys in amber and gold once again.

It’s an instantly recognisable kit, but how much do you know about the Tigers’ shirts over the years? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

