22 facts about Gillingham’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

An upper mid-table finish represents a good season as far as Gillingham are concerned but the Essex club will be hoping for further progress next season.

It’s been nearly a decade since they returned to League One and they’ve rarely launched a significant play-off or promotion push in that time.

Their last promotion campaign saw them wear a rather unique kit and we’ve been taken a look at the club’s kits throughout the years to put together this quiz.

Can you get 22 out of 22?

1 of 22 1. Gillingham have always played in a blue home kit Genuine Fake