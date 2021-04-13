22 facts about Cardiff City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Cardiff City have had some interesting kit choices over the years, but the club are back in their traditional blue home shirts nowadays.

The Bluebirds are currently sat eighth in the Championship, and will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Mick McCarthy.

But are these 22 facts about Cardiff City’s football shirts from over the years genuine or fake? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow Cardiff supporters!

1 of 22 Cardiff City changed their home shirts from blue to red in 2012. Genuine Fake