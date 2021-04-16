Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

22 facts about Bristol Rovers’ football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bristol Rovers are still battling for League One survival and things are looking tight at the bottom of the table.

Joey Barton hasn’t had quite the impact that many hoped he would but he still has time to keep the Gas out of League Two.

To take your mind off Rovers’ relegation worries, we’ve put together a quiz all about the club’s football shirts from over the years – and there’s been a lot of them!

Can you get 22 out of 22?

1 of 22

1. Bristol Rovers have played in their current blue and white kits since the club's creation


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 22 facts about Bristol Rovers’ football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: