22 facts about Bolton Wanderers’ football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

The start of Ian Evatt’s tenure may have been shaky but Bolton have turned it on when it matters and are on course to secure promotion back to League One.

Trotters fans will be hoping that’s just the start of the success under Evatt as the North West club look to climb back up the English footballing pyramid.

Bolton is a club with a long and storied history, and we’ve scoured it to put together this quiz all about their kits over the years…

1 of 22 1. Bolton's home strip has always been white Genuine Fake