22 facts about Barnsley’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

What a wonderful season Barnsley are having.

The Tykes endured a rough campaign last time out as they battled to avoid relegation from the Championship – something that they were only able to achieve by the skin of their teeth.

However this term promises to be a completely different prospect.

Barnsley are firmly in the mix to secure a play-off spot this season, meaning that there’s a genuine chance that they could be playing in the Premier League next term.

Supporters have been waiting years to see their club’s shirt back in the top flight and now they may get their wish.

The Tykes’ jersey is notable for many reasons, but how many of these facts about the shirt are true? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 22 Barnsley have played in Red for all of their history True False