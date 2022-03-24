22% cross accuracy: Should 29-year-old be retained by Sheffield United amid transfer interest?

George Baldock may be about to swap England for Greece with the news from Gazzetta that Olympiacos are considering a move for him this summer.

The player has been used fairly frequently by Sheffield United so far this season, playing in 20 games for the club and often showing that despite nearing his thirties, he still has what it takes to cut it at the top end of the Championship.

However, his showings have now caught the eye further afield and with the player himself trying to play for the Greek national team, it may have opened the door for a move to a club in that country too.

Having spent the entirety of his career in England and floating around the EFL and Premier League, the 29-year-old may now fancy a test abroad. But should Sheffield United cash in on him while they can? Or should they try to retain Baldock amid this new interest?

Defensively, the player remains as astute as ever.

As per SofaScore, Baldock still averages 1.1 tackles per game and 1.4 clearances and that is despite some of the other things he is tasked with.

The player often has to bomb forward on his flank too and if you look at his heatmap, you can see he absolutely marauds the right side of the field when he does get onto the pitch.

His dribbling is excellent and hasn’t dipped – as you would expect – and a 56% success rate attests to this. Aerially, he also remains strong and isn’t afraid to pull out of a battle in the air.

He has also managed one goal and two assists this campaign but perhaps one thing you could maybe criticise of Baldock is his lack of offensive output.

These figures make for good reading and is far from his worst campaign but his crossing ability and he doesn’t test the keeper much.

With only 0.5 shots per game and a 22% cross accuracy rate, he perhaps doesn’t have the same end product as other full-backs available out there.

With Baldock, his focus, attention to detail and ability to bomb it up and down the flank and get the ball forward would be missed if the Blades did decide to sell him.

However, there are other players out there now who could perhaps offer more going forward and in attack – and younger options with potential at that – and so now may be the right time to cash in and let him try this new challenge with Olympiacos.