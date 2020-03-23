2125 minutes played: The Barnsley man that will be key to their faint survival hopes this season

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating season for Barnsley so far this term, as they battle to retain their Championship status.

The Tykes had previously shown a brief revival in positive results, but back-to-back defeats against Reading and Cardiff City see them sit bottom of the second tier standings.

Gerhard Struber’s side don’t have long to save themselves either, as they have just nine games to make up a seven-point deficit, which will make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

One player that has played an important role for the Tykes this term is Bradley Collins, who has come into the starting XI in recent weeks.

In our latest FLW Spotlight, we look into Collins’ statistics in more detail and see how crucial his performances have been for the Tykes this term.

Collins has made 22 appearances in total for Barnsley this season, which has accumulated to 2125 minutes of action between the posts for the Tykes.

He has been in and out of the starting XI for much of this year’s campaign, as Gerhard Struber has seemingly struggled to choose between him and Samuel Radlinger.

But with Radlinger out of action through injury, Collins has grasped the opportunity between the posts with both hands, with a number of impressive displays to win the Tykes vital points in their bid to survive in the Championship.

In Barnsley’s last seven matches that Collins has started, they have kept three clean-sheets, which is certainly a positive for the young shot-stopper. Those clean-sheets came against Middlesbrough, Fulham and Hull City.

He has conceded 39 goals in total this season, which isn’t the worst of records, especially for a team that are struggling at the bottom of the Championship table.

Collins has faced 107 shots this term, and with 68 saves to his name, it shows that he’s getting in the right positions to keep the opposition at bay during matches.

But his work with the ball also makes for impressive reading, with Collins being successful in 168 of the 284 long passes he has attempted for Gerhard Struber’s men this season, as they fight to survive in the second tier.

It’s certainly going to be a tough ask for Barnsley to survive in the Championship this season, but if the rest of the Tykes squad can take inspiration from the performances from Collins, then they’ll definitely have a fighting chance heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

