21-year-old starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Millwall tomorrow

Swansea City will be aiming to kick-start their season tomorrow night when they host Millwall in the Championship.

The Jacks have yet to fully adapt to life under the guidance of their new manager Russell Martin who was drafted in as a replacement for Steve Cooper last month.

Having amassed five points from their opening six league games, the Jacks know that they will need to pick up their performance levels over the coming months if they are to launch another push for promotion this year.

After witnessing his side fail to score in their most recent clash with Hull City, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Martin decides to make some attacking changes for Wednesday’s fixture.

Here, we take a look at how the Jacks could line up against Millwall at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Having utilised the 3-4-3 formation against Hull, Martin is likely to stick with this particular set-up tomorrow evening.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer will be looking to claim another clean-sheet after successfully preventing the Tigers from scoring last weekend.

Ryan Bennett, Kyle Naughton and Rhys Williams are likely to feature in the heart of Swansea’s defence and will be tasked with keeping Matt Smith and Jed Wallace quiet.

Meanwhile, Jake Bidwell and Ethan Laird are set to occupy the wing-back positions whilst Matt Grimes will be partnered by Flynn Downes in central midfield.

Whereas Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson are expected to feature in the wide positions for Swansea, Michael Obafemi may be brought in as a replacement for Joel Piroe if Martin does indeed opt to stick with the aforementioned formation.

Having shown some glimpses of promise during his first league appearance for the club last Saturday, the 21-year-old will be desperate to prove his worth to his manager and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he delivers an eye-catching performance on Wednesday.

Providing that Swansea are able to secure victory in this clash, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the Championship.