21-year-old shares message with Cardiff City supporters after sealing switch

Vontae Daley-Campbell has admitted that he cannot wait to play in front of Cardiff City’s fans after sealing a switch to the club.

As confirmed by Cardiff’s official website, the 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club and will link up with his new team-mates on July 1st.

The defender was set to become a free-agent at the end of June following Leicester City’s decision to release him.

However, Daley-Campbell has now completed a switch to Cardiff ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Daley-Campbell is the sixth player to make a move to the Cardiff City Stadium this summer.

The Bluebirds have also secured the services of Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Ollie Tanner, Jamilu Collins and Callum O’Dowda.

During the previous term, Daley-Campbell was loaned out by Leicester to Dundee after featuring for the club in their FA Cup clash with Watford.

The defender went on to make 10 appearances for the Scottish outfit in all competitions before returning to the King Power Stadium.

After the club officially announced his arrival, Daley opted to share a message with Cardiff’s supporters.

Speaking to Cardiff City TV (as cited by the club’s official website), Daley said: “I got a call from my agent saying that Cardiff City were interested and I just knew that it was a club I wanted to go to, so I kept in contact, managed to sort something out and I’m happy about it.



“You can expect a hard-working full-back who likes to get forward a lot and wants to assist as many goals as he can.



“I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and really try my hardest for the team.”

Cardiff City quiz: Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than the City Ground? Bigger Smaller

The Verdict

Having sealed a move to the Bluebirds, Daley-Campbell will now be looking to impress manager Steve Morison in pre-season.

Set to compete for a place in Cardiff’s side with fellow right-back Perry Ng, it will be interesting to see how the defender fares in the Championship.

Yet to make his bow at this level, it may take Daley-Campbell some time to adjust to life in a division which is famed for its competitiveness.

Providing that the defender is able to make a positive impression for his new side, he could potentially help Cardiff push forward as a club during the upcoming campaign.