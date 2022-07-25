21-year-old set for potential Swansea City exit

Since joining Swansea City in January, Nathanael Ogbeta has made just two league appearances for his side.

After making the move to Wales on deadline day, a hamstring injury has left the 21-year-old largely unavailable for his side and when fit, was behind Hannes Wolf in the pecking order.

Feeling fit now, the left-back was keen to get off to a good start this summer and prove what he can bring to the side.

Throughout pre-season the youngster has featured for his side although at the weekend he was left out of both the first team and the youth squad.

According to Wales Online, the 21-year-old has been told he is not part of Russell Martin’s plans for next season and therefore is free to leave the club.

The report claims that the player himself has already rejected three moves away from the Swans this summer with his intentions set on breaking into Martin’s first team.

Therefore, it now looks likely that the player will depart this summer and Wales Online claims he has attracted interest from England and Scotland meaning a transfer looks as though it could be on the cards for him.

25 questions about Swansea City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 2006 Football League Trophy win: Who did they face in the final? Carlisle United Colchester United Peterborough United Torquay United

The Verdict:

This is a bit of a hard one to understand given the youngster only joined in January and is under contract until 2024.

Admittedly his time at the club didn’t get off to the best start due to his injury issues. However, he seems to be in good shape now and his attitude of wanting to play for the club and prove his talents is something that should be catching the eye of his manager.

At such a young age, you could see that a loan move or time with the youth team could make sense as his next step.

That being said, his manager has been clear about the situation which does now give the left-back the opportunity to get a move which is sounds like he can achieve before the end of the transfer window so it does allow Ogbeta the chance to go and find regular football.