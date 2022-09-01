21-year-old set for permanent Watford departure

Watford striker Dapo Mebude is set to join Belgian side Oostende on a permanent deal, a report from The Watford Observer has revealed.

Mebude joined the Hornets last summer, completing a move from Rangers after making just a single senior appearance for the Scottish giants.

However, the striker has yet to make an appearance for Watford, and spent last season on loan with AFC Wimbledon, scoring twice in 32 games for the Dons, as they were relegated to League Two.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz of some of Watford's best ever players?

1 of 24 Luther Blissett: Did he make more or less than 10 appearances for England? More Less

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old could be set for another departure from Vicarage Road before this summer’s transfer window closes, this time on a longer term basis.

According to this latest update, Mebude is now set to leave Watford on a permanent deal, to join Oostende on a deal that will not involve a fee, despite the fact there is still remaining on his contract with the Hornets.

It is however, thought that Watford will include a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

The Verdict

There could be some argument that this is something of a strange decision for Watford to make over Mabude.

It could potentially seem surprising for the Hornets to let him go so easily, before they have even given him the chance to prove himself at Vicarage Road.

However, the fact that the striker did not exactly fire at AFC Wimbledon, may have convinced Watford to make this call over the future of the 21-year-old.

Even so, the fact there is a sell-on clause involved in this deal, means that Watford will no doubt be taking a keen interest in how Mabude fares during his time in Belgium.