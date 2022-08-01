21-year-old seals permanent departure from Derby County

Bobby Duncan has sealed a permanent departure from League One outfit Derby County.

The 21-year-old is set to feature for Spanish side Real Balompedica Linense in the coming seasons.

As confirmed by Balona’s official Twitter account, Duncan has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2025.

Duncan’s contract at Derby was set to run until 2023 but he will now be looking to make an impact in Spain’s third-tier.

Signed by the Rams in 2020 following a spell at Fiorentina, the forward would have been hoping to feature on a regular basis at senior level during his time at Pride Park.

However, Duncan ultimately failed to make a positive impression for the Rams.

The forward’s only senior appearance came during Derby’s 2-0 defeat to Chorley in the FA Cup in the 2020/21 season.

Duncan will be hoping to make his competitive debut for Real Balompedica Linense when they take on Real Madrid Castilla at the end of August.

As for Derby, they will be hoping to build upon their recent victory over Oxford United by securing some positive results in League One.

Connor Hourihane’s strike in the closing stages of last Saturday’s fixture sealed a 1-0 win for the Rams.

The Verdict

When you consider that Duncan was unable to force his way into Derby’s plans for the future in pre-season, it is hardly a surprise that he has been allowed to move on to pastures new.

For the forward’s sake, he will be hoping to kick-start his career by playing week-in, week-out for Real Balompedica Linense.

Derby could go on to excel in the absence of Duncan if they use the confidence gained from their triumph over Oxford to their advantage in their upcoming clashes.

When you consider that the Rams are able to call upon the services of James Collins, David McGoldrick and Jack Stretton, they will fancy their chances of causing issues for Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town.