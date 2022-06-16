21-year old raises uncertainty over Burnley future

Nathan Collins has cast doubt over his future with Burnley with comments made on international duty.

The Irishman has had a standout end to the season, becoming a breakout star of the Clarets’ attempts to avoid relegation.

However, the team was unable to complete a great escape with a final day of the season loss to Newcastle United confirming the club’s relegation to the Championship.

But Collins may not be interested in hanging around in the second division.

The defender has shrugged off suggestions that he will definitely be a Burnley player next season, despite interest in the appointment of Vincent Kompany as the new manager.

The 21-year old has confirmed that he spoke with Anderlecht’s Josh Cullen about the Belgian, but admitted he doesn’t know where his future lies.

“I haven’t spoken to the new gaffer yet, but I was just messing with Josh Cullen, saying he’s coming back to Burnley with me,” said Collins, via Burnley Express.

“He’s a natural leader isn’t he?

“A top player and did it at the top level and a great job in management at Anderlecht. I think he is a really top guy, from the outside anyway.

“Who knows that question where I’ll be even in 10 days.

“I don’t know that myself so we will see what happens.”

Collins’ great end to the season with Burnley continued into his international duty with Stephen Kenny’s side.

His incredible solo effort against Ukraine earned plenty of plaudits as Ireland earned a 1-1 draw in Poland to end the season.

The defender will now be resting ahead of pre-season training beginning again at the end of the month.

The Verdict

It would come as no surprise to see Collins earn a move back to a mid-table Premier League side.

The defender is still quite young and has shown plenty of potential in his appearances in recent months.

Burnley will do well to keep the Irishman, who should become an integral part of the team’s defence should he stay.

However, the club could likely earn a high transfer fee for Collins should they decide to cash-in.