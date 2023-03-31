Burnley loanee Ian Maatsen is keeping his options open ahead of the summer, speaking candidly to Lancs Live.

The Dutchman's future is unclear at this point because it remains to be seen whether he's part of Graham Potter's plans for next season, with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order if both remain at Stamford Bridge.

Baba Rahman and Dujon Sterling could also be available as options on the left-hand side when they return - and although Rahman is probably likely to leave - that may not help Maatsen in his quest to play regularly.

He's certainly getting plenty of minutes at Turf Moor, recording four goals and six assists in 34 competitive appearances this term and would have managed to get even more game time under his belt if he hadn't been sent off against Blackpool earlier in the campaign.

What has he said about his future?

Maatsen is yet to speak to his parent club about where he fits into their plans for next season - and that leaves interested sides unclear about whether they will be able to strike a move for him in the summer or not.

There won't be a shortage of interest in him as he continues to be an asset both offensively and defensively for Vincent Kompany's side - and the Dutchman is reluctant to rule anything out at this stage.

Speaking about his future, he said: "I just focus on Burnley and finishing the season.

"After that we will see what my plan is for next season. It’s always nice to hear [fans would want return]. I will keep my options open. We will see what the plans are with me and everywhere else.

"I'll be fine if I keep this line going until the end of the season. We have to see what the plans are and what I really want. I'll decide after the season."

What's Burnley's stance?

The Clarets are keen to bring the player back to Turf Moor in the summer, according to The Sun.

However, it sounds as though a loan move may be more likely at this stage with the player potentially signing a new contract with his parent side before being sent back out on another temporary spell.

At 21, Potter's side may view him as one for the future still and after managing to shine in both League One and the Championship with Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and the Clarets, they will be keen to see him take the step up to the top flight.

Whether the Clarets will want to take him on loan or negotiate a permanent deal remains to be seen though - because Alan Pace and other key figures at the Lancashire club may be keen to see him stay put for the long term.

What should the player's stance be?

Considering he isn't likely to start every week for the Blues, he should definitely be looking to make a permanent switch to Turf Moor because that will give him a real opportunity to win a decent amount of game time in the top tier.

However, a release clause inserted into his contract may be ideal for the Dutchman in case they are relegated back to the second tier because he won't want to be trapped there if he does well in the top flight.

If last summer's sales are anything to go by though, he could potentially be let go regardless of whether this clause is inserted into his deal, so this could be an ideal move for the 21-year-old.

If Potter is going to guarantee him minutes though, something the ex-Brighton boss should be able to do considering the number of competitions they could be competing in next season, the young defender may be open to staying in the English capital.

You couldn't blame him if that was the case.