Highlights Leeds United's recent victory against Leicester City shows that they are closing the gap on the top teams in the Championship.

Charlie Cresswell is not getting game-time at Leeds United because of the competition in his position, with Joe Rodon and Liam Cooper ahead of him.

Cresswell should consider leaving Leeds in January to find more playing time, with potential destinations including Preston North End or a move abroad.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United side are marching on up the Championship table, and they are attempting to close the gap on the top two in Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

And they did a pretty good job of doing just that on Friday night as they became just the second team to inflict a league defeat on the table-topping Foxes this season, with Georginio Rutter's goal enough to separate the two sides at the King Power Stadium.

Despite a couple of losses on the road recently, United are hitting top form at the right time, especially on home soil, and they have been helped with some solid summer signings, as well as keeping top stars such as Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier.

There is a good mix of youth, experience and players in their peak years on the books at Elland Road that Farke has to select from, and the strength of the substitutes he could bring on against Leicester - with Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jaidon Anthony, Ilia Gruev and Luke Ayling all coming on - is proof of that.

There are a few players however who are not getting a look in currently, and one of those is Charlie Cresswell.

Why is Charlie Cresswell not getting game-time at Leeds United?

Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League, many expected Cresswell to get chances in the Championship after his season-long spell with Millwall on loan at The Den.

However, the 21-year-old has appeared just four times in the Championship, with just one of those being a start, and his last appearance came in the form of a brief cameo in early October against QPR.

The summer transfer window signing of Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham pushed Cresswell down the pecking order at United, and with Liam Cooper also in the mix, the youngster finds himself as Farke's fourth choice centre-back.

Cresswell hasn't even made the last four matchday squads for Leeds, and as a result his development is being harmed.

And because of his lack of minutes, Cresswell really needs to try and force the club's hand when the transfer window re-opens in January due to his current situation.

Should Charlie Cresswell leave Leeds in January? Where is a good destination?

Considering there's also Leo Hjelde to consider as a potential option at centre-back, Leeds could potentially be receptive to Cresswell getting another loan move under his belt for the second half of the campaign.

Cresswell signed a new four-year deal at Elland Road back in August, so there's clearly high hopes and expectations for him at some point with the club, but it just won't be right now.

And having already spent time with Millwall, another Championship move could benefit Cresswell from January onwards, and there will surely be plenty of clubs looking into a deal if he becomes available.

Cresswell's hometown club Preston North End could do with an extra defender and the Lilywhites have been leaking goals recently, so that could be an option, whilst Plymouth Argyle are another side who could use someone like the 21-year-old in defence.

There is also the option of sending Cresswell abroad, with the top flight of Dutch or Belgian football perhaps a good temporary home for Cresswell to develop.

He is still a regular for England at under-21 level, with Lee Carsley seeing something special clearly in the defender, but he desperately needs to be playing week in, week out, and Leeds should let him go and do that elsewhere.