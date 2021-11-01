21-year-old makes honest admission about his Sheffield Wednesday future

Liam Waldock has admitted that he has yet to enter talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a new contract despite the fact that his existing deal is set to expire next year.

The midfielder would have been hoping to force his way into Darren Moore’s side during the opening months of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the Owls boss opted to loan Waldock out to Gainsborough Trinity in September on an initial one-month loan deal which has since been extended.

Since making this particular switch, Waldock has featured regularly for the Lincolnshire-based outfit in the Northern Premier League League Premier Division.

In the midfielder’s absence, Wednesday have made a mixed start to the season in the third-tier.

Whilst the Owls have only lost three of the 15 games that they have played in this division, their progress has been hampered by the fact that they have been held to seven draws at this level.

Set to face Sunderland tomorrow, Wednesday will be determined to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of League One by securing an eye-catching victory over Lee Johnson’s side at Hillsborough.

Making reference to his future, Waldock has admitted that he has yet to enter discussions with the club over fresh terms.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, the 21-year-old said: “They’ve just said to me to go out, enjoy my football and enjoy the change of scenery, really.

“Nothing’s been said about my future and my contract, they just want me to play – which I’m doing.”

The Verdict

For Waldock’s sake, he will be hoping to put himself in a position to earn a new deal at Hillsborough by producing some encouraging displays for Gainsborough in their upcoming fixtures if Wednesday opt to grant another extension to his current loan deal.

When you consider that the Owls are currently able to call upon the services of Dennis Adeniran, Barry Bannan, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Lewis Wing, it would be somewhat of a shock if they opt to recall Waldock as he may struggle to overtake this quartet in the pecking order at Hillsborough.

Whilst the midfielder will be hoping to become a mainstay in Wednesday’s team in the not too distant future, it could be argued that a permanent move to a side in a lower division may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career as he has only ever made one senior appearance for his boyhood club.

By featuring regularly for another team in the coming seasons, Waldock could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development.