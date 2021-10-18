21-year-old makes admission regarding his future away from Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Alex Hunt has admitted that he is open to the possibility of extending his stay at Grimsby Town until the end of the season.

The Owls midfielder was allowed to leave Hillsborough on a short-term deal in August as manager Darren Moore decided to launch a complete overhaul of his squad in the summer transfer window.

Hunt’s current loan deal is set to expire in January and a decision has yet to be made on whether he will be given the opportunity to feature for Grimsby for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Since making this particular switch, the midfielder has emerged as a mainstay in the Mariners’ starting eleven as he has played in 10 of their 11 league games this season.

With Hunt in their side, Grimsby have managed to make a positive start to life in the National League as they are currently top of the standings.

In the midfielder’s absence, Wednesday have yet to reach top gear in the third-tier under the guidance of Moore as they have struggled for consistency in recent months.

Making reference to his future away from the Owls, Hunt has admitted that he would be open to the possibility of staying at Blundell Park.

Speaking to Grimsby Live, the 21-year-old said: “There are a lot of factors that come into it.

“It’s not just a case of saying ‘yes, I want to stay’ and it happens like that.

“There are factors from outside.

“If the lads are still flying, they are a great group of boys, then I would want to stay here and get the job done, yes, for sure.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Hunt has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise for Grimsby, it will be intriguing to see whether Moore decides to give him the chance to prove himself in League One during the second-half of the season.

If the Wednesday boss is unable to guarantee the midfielder the game-time that he needs to improve as a player, it could be argued that he should allow Hunt to extend his stay at Blundell Park.

For Hunt’s sake, he will be hoping to deliver some eye-catching performances in the National League as he looks to earn a new contract at Hillsborough.

The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire next summer and he has yet to have any talks with the Owls over fresh terms.