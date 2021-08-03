Huddersfield Town
21-year-old in, Holmes out: On paper, is this Huddersfield Town’s best XI that Carlos Corberan can field right now?
Huddersfield Town are about to embark on season number two under Carlos Corberan.
Corberan was appointed at the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of 2020/21, which turned out to be a campaign that drifted badly and left Huddersfield flirting with relegation.
This summer has seen Corberan offered time to recruit and get stuck into his players – new and old – over the course of June and July.
Huddersfield beat Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup on Sunday and are now focused on a clash with Derby County to kickstart the Championship season this weekend.
Like every fanbase, Huddersfield supporters are busy trying to second-guess Corberan and the starting XI he will go with against the Rams.
Here, we identify what we think Huddersfield’s strongest available XI looks like: