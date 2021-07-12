21-year-old Huddersfield man set for temporary departure

Walsall are set to secure the signing of Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips on a season-long loan deal, per Football Insider.

The Saddlers appointed former Premier League winger Matthew Taylor to his first senior managerial role this summer after being Tottenham Hotspur’s under-18’s coach and he’s set about rebuilding the squad for a League Two promotion push.

Taylor has acquired some seasoned fourth tier professionals in the form of Conor Wilkinson and Joss Labadie whilst also bringing in Ireland international Stephen Ward.

But he’s also got the eye for young talent and Phillips looks to fit that mould.

The 21-year-old came through Everton’s academy after starting out at Huddersfield, but he switched back to the Terriers in 2020 and was handed his senior debut against Reading in January 2021.

The higher or lower Huddersfield Town transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Did Huddersfield Town sign Terence Kongolo for a higher or lower transfer fee than what they paid for Steve Mounie? Higher Lower

Phillips made 11 appearances in all competitions and now the striker looks set to head out on the first loan spell of his career, where he will be competing with the likes of Wilkinson for a starting spot.

The Verdict

After getting some senior experience in the second half of last season from the bench, Phillips now needs to go and prove himself further down the EFL.

He suffered a horrific injury as a youngster which kept him out for over two years but he has recovered and is now looking to show what he can do with the Saddlers.

And a loan is probably best for him at this stage rather than spending another season in the Terriers development squad, and it’s not like he will be getting ahead of the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Fraizer Campbell and Danny Ward in the first-team either, so it is a good move for all parties.