Birmingham City are set to enter another difficult summer transfer window due to ownership uncertainty.

However, with that being the case for the last few windows anyway, John Eustace and the recruitment team in place at St Andrew's can be organised and efficient in their preparation for the transfer period.

The Blues have paid fees for Tahith Chong and Emmanuel Longelo this season and Eustace will be eyeing some further permanent moves in the summer even if there is no significant update with regards to a takeover.

Goals have been hard to come by in patches this season and Eustace will certainly be hoping to upgrade the attacking contingent in aiming to achieve progress in 2023/24.

Given what Reda Khadra has brought to the club since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, the Blues would be well advised to target the German either on loan again or in a permanent transfer this summer.

The Seagulls may well be happy to conduct business with the Blues due to their record of developing younger players in recent seasons, but also in offering Khadra a much greater platform to showcase his skills this season than Sheffield United did in the first half of the campaign.

The Blues have been electric going forward at times this season and their attacking threat will only be enhanced by securing a player of Khadra's quality for at least another term.

The 21-year-old will enter the final year of his contract on the South Coast next season, meaning that the Seagulls will likely make a decision on whether to invest in his future or not this summer.

As things stand, it would appear that in the coming seasons Khadra will reach a level of which he could become a valuable squad player in the Premier League.

However, the Seagulls' treatment of the player in the last couple of campaigns would not suggest that he is close to breaking into the first team.

With the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso, Jeremy Sarmiento and Facundo Buonanotte joining the Seagulls in the last handful of windows, Khadra's pathway has become blocked and given the promise that he has displayed in the Championship, both this season and last, he will certainly have suitors if available in the summer.

Brighton have a very good understanding of player values and should they wish to sell Khadra for the largest fee possible, unless he signs a new contract, it would be by offloading him this summer.

The Blues should throw their hats into the ring and could influence the player's summer decision in their favour in what remains of the second tier campaign.