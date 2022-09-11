21-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Sunderland so far this season

It has been a typically eventful start to the season for Sunderland, who are back in the Championship but without the manager who won promotion.

Alex Neil’s decision to leave for Stoke City was surprising and tough for the Black Cats fans to understand, yet that can’t take away from the fact that the club are in a healthy position overall.

The hierarchy moved swiftly to bring in Tony Mowbray as his successor and with the Wearside outfit eighth in the table, this could turn out to be a memorable campaign.

After eight games it’s hard to make a proper judgement on how this season will play out, but here we outline ONE winner and ONE loser at this early stage…

Winner: Tony Mowbray

You have to say the big winner from this is Mowbray. Whilst he has a good CV, he can’t have expected to have landed a job like the Sunderland one after leaving Blackburn in the summer.

As mentioned, he inherited a squad with talent and a club that is easily one of the biggest outside the Premier League.

So, it’s a fantastic opportunity for the ex-West Brom chief and he will be determined to make the most of it.

Loser: Jay Matete

This is slightly harsh as Matete is a talented young player and at 21-years-old, he could still go on to have a great career at the Stadium of Light.

Having said that, the midfielder will be frustrated that he has made just two league appearances this season and with Mowbray not giving him a minute of action in the two games since his appointment, it suggests he has work to do to get in the XI moving forward.

Matete will have wanted to make a bigger impact so far, but that doesn’t mean his time won’t come down the line.