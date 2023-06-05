Wigan Athletic have been a crisis club in recent years, but after winning League One over 12 months ago it looked as though the Latics were back on the rise.

A Bahraini consortium saved them from administration in 2021 after a Hong Kong group put them in real danger of going out of business a year prior, and with investment from the Middle East the club were able to land the third tier title to secure a spot back in the Championship.

The problems soon began thereafter though as wages were late to be paid in June 2022, and then a further two times in July and October of that year, which led to a suspended points deduction in January 2023 and an agreement with the EFL to deposit 125 per cent of the wage bill every month into an account separate from the club.

It did not stop the issue from arising again in March, and following this Wigan were deducted points from their Championship tally which effectively ended up relegating them back to League One.

Wages being paid late have continued to be an issue and after owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi missed deadlines for payments to the EFL in recent weeks, the Latics will start next season on minus eight points in League One.

There could be light at the end of the tunnel though potentially at the DW Stadium as the club could soon be under new ownership.

What is the latest on Wigan Athletic's ownership situation?

On Sunday night, just hours after board members Oliver Gottmann and Tom Markham revealed that they were departing the club, it was confirmed on the club's official website that Al Jasmi had agreed a deal to sell Wigan to another consortium, pending EFL approval.

Said consortium have apparently agreed to settle all current liabities immediately, but their identities were shrouded in mystery.

That is until now, as The Athletic have reported that 21-year-old Sarbjot Johal is the man behind the bid to take control of the Latics.

Who is Sarbjot Johal?

Johal is a 21-year-old entrepreneur based in the Midlands town of Solihull and is the chairman of Sarb Capital, who are a private equity firm.

Not only that, but Johal has invested in the drinks business and founded the Vitanic brand, as well as purchasing Lovely Drinks in 2022.

Johal was in talks to buy now League Two outfit Morecambe earlier this year and invested into the club before a takeover was ever confirmed, but it now appears that the Shrimps current owners Bond Group Investments are continuing as normal with Johal stepping away.

The estimated wealth of Johal is unclear and it remains to be seen whether he would pass the Owners and Directors Test that the EFL implement, but he is for certain the individual trying to take the club out of Al Jasmi's hands.