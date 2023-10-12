Highlights Leeds United have scouted 21-year-old Swedish goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist, who currently plays for Mjallby in his home country.

The Championship side are not the only club interested in Tornqvist, as Copenhagen and two Dutch clubs have also been keeping an eye on him.

A move for Tornqvist could raise further questions about Illan Meslier's own future at Elland Road.

Leeds United have scouted Swedish goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist ahead of a potential move for the 21-year-old.

That's according to a report from Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, who say that several other European clubs are also interested in the young shot-stopper.

Who is Noel Tornqvist?

At 21-years-old, Tornqvist is still at the very early stages of his career, particularly for a goalkeeper.

Even so, he has still picked up some considerable senior experience in his home country, already making over 50 first-team appearances in his home country.

Tornqvist is currently playing for Mjallby AF, featuring in 23 of their 26 league games so far this season, helping them to ninth place in the current Swedish top-flight standings, as well as reaching this year's Swedish Cup final.

Now it seems as though the form of the 21-year-old, is already starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere in Europe.

Who is interested in Tornqvist along with Leeds?

According to this latest update, Leeds had scouts in attendance to watch Tornqvist, during Mjallby's 1-0 defeat to AIK Solna at the weekend.

However, the Championship club are not alone with their interest in the goalkeeper, with Danish giants Copenhagen also thought to have watched him in that game.

Meanwhile, Mjallby's sporting director Hasse Larsson also confirmed that two Dutch clubs have been watching the goalkeeper.

This is not the first time that Leeds have been linked with Tornqvist, with the goalkeeper's agent previously claiming the Whites made an offer for him in 2018, when he was playing in the Swedish lower leagues with IS Halmia.

Elland Road will host Championship football next season.

As things stand, there are still just over three years remaining on the goalkeeper's current contract, securing his future with Mjallby until the end of 2026.

That of course, means the Swedish club are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in from Leeds, or any other clubs, for Tornqvist in the near future.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leeds are now starting to find their feet under new manager Daniel Farke.

After their 2-1 win at home to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, the Whites have now won four of their last six league games, losing just once in that time.

That run means they will spend the international break fifth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds return to action on Saturday 21st October, when they travel to Carrow Road to face Farke's old side Norwich City.

Do Leeds need to sign another goalkeeper?

Right now, it may be argued that Leeds have enough options in their goalkeeping department, with Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow both capable of being a number one at Championship level.

However, recent reports have suggested that Leeds are ready to sell Meslier when the transfer window opens again in January.

Should that happen, then it would make sense to bring in another goalkeeper such as Tornqvist, to ensure they do not leave themselves short of options in that position.

As a result, the fact that they are looking at the goalkeeper does seem to make sense, since it allows them to prepare for all eventualities once the market reopens.