21-y/o starts: The predicted Millwall XI to play Derby on Wednesday night

Millwall will be looking to continue their fine recent form in the Sky Bet Championship tomorrow night as they travel to Pride Park to take on Derby County.

The Lions will come into this game full of confidence after winning their last league outing 2-0 against Queens Park Rangers at the Den, thus getting their faint play-off hopes somewhat back on track.

A victory for Gary Rowett’s side on the road could see them move to within four points of the top six if other results go their way across the division during the current game week.

They take on a Derby side who still harbour hopes of staying in the Championship against the odds, with their last gasp win over their relegation rivals Peterborough United last weekend showcasing their never say die attitude and fighting spirit that has been instilled by Wayne Rooney and co.

Here we take you through our predicted Millwall starting eleven for their game against the Rams tomorrow night.

Bartosz Bialkowski will be between the sticks for the Lions as he seeks to keep yet another clean sheet this season.

Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson will form a back three once again, with the trio having been solid for the club in recent weeks.

Dan McNamara and Scott Malone will act as the attacking wing backs, with the duo having excelled in their roles under Rowett.

Meanwhile Billy Mitchell and Maikel Kieftenbeld will offer a good combination of steel and resourcefulness in the heart of the midfield as they seek to dominate their opponents.

Jed Wallace will operate in his free role just behind the front two, with the midfielder having been in a great goalscoring form this season.

There will be one change up top with Tyler Burey coming in for Oliver Burke alongside Mason Bennett – with the former looking to build upon his well taken goal against QPR.