21-y/o starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Mansfield in the FA Cup on Saturday

Middlesbrough will be looking to transfer their strong form from the league to the FA Cup this weekend as they take on Mansfield Town in third round.

Chris Wilder’s side head into the game at the One Call Stadium off the back of going six games unbeaten in the Sky Bet Championship and they will no doubt be confident of progressing to the fourth round of the competition as a result.

Despite not winning by large margins, Boro have looked controlled in their recent games and will be hoping that they can repeat their levels of performance in what could be a potential banana skin of a tie.

They take on a Mansfield side who are also on a good run of form after winning their last five games across all competitions.

Here, we take you through our predicted Middlesbrough starting eleven for their game against the Stags tomorrow.

Wilder will look to rotate his squad for tomorrow’s game, with Sol Brynn likely to be handed the chance to impress between the sticks in place of Joe Lumley.

With this in mind, the likes of Nathan Wood and Grant Hall should come into the back three alongside Dael Fry as the changes get rung.

In midfield there will also be rare chances for Martin Payero and Connor Malley to impress, alongside the likes of Williams Kokolo, Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel.

The headline changes should occur up front, with new loan signing Aaron Connolly coming in for his first start since joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion.

He should start in a front two alongside another of Boro’s impressive youngsters in the form of Josh Coburn, who will no doubt be on a high after signing a new contract with the club recently, thus seeing him rewarded for his form this term.