21 y/o gets a rare start: The Barnsley XI Struber could name at Derby

Barnsley will look to continue their impressive recent run on Tuesday night, when they travel to Pride Park to face Derby County.

The Tykes’ goalless draw at Swansea on Sunday afternoon means that Gerhard Struber’s side have lost just one of their last seven games, a run that has given the Yorkshire-based club fresh hope of clawing their way out of relegation zone sooner rather than later.

For their part, Derby ended a run of seven games without a win on Monday night with a 2-1 victory at home to Charlton, meaning they ought to be full of confidence heading into this one – not least with Wayne Rooney expected to make his debut for Phillip Cocu’s side – making this something of a challenging prospect for Barnsley.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Barnsley XI that Struber could name to give his side the best possible chance of picking up all three points against the Rams.

Having employed a 4-3-1-2 formation in each of their last two games while picking up impressive draws at West Brom and Swansea, we imagine it will be the same system that Struber adopts again on Thursday night.

Indeed, with that goalless draw in Wales representing Barnsley’s first clean sheet since another stalemate with Wigan at the DW Stadium back at the end of August, it would be no big surprise to see the Tykes lineup with the same back five against Derby as they did against Swansea.

That would see goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger protected by a back four of Clarke Odour, Mads Andersen, Bambo Diaby and Jordan Williams.

Having named an unchanged side for those two games since Christmas, Struber may be inclined to make some changes further forward in order to add some fresh impetus, and one man who could come in the midfield is Mike Bahre, who came off the bench to replace Alex Mowatt midway through the second half at Swansea, with the ever more solid-looking Aapo Halme and Luke Thomas completing that midfield three.



Further forward, another option to be brought in Patrick Schmidt, with the Austrian, whose only start this season was the 3-2 defeat at Blackburn in Struber’s first game in charge, surely keen to make his mark from the start after being a regular from the bench this season, alongside top scorer Cauley Woodrow and the in-form Conor Chaplin, in what would certainly be a dangerous-looking front three for the Tykes.