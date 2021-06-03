West Bromwich Albion are licking their wounds slightly, heading back into the Championship after just a single season in the Premier League.

Yet, what’s the Premier League’s loss is the EFL’s gain, with the Championship welcoming back a club steeped in history.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve dived into the history books and pieced together 21 questions to truly test the Baggies’ fanbase.

Can you get 100% or are there a couple of our questions that leave you stumped?

21 things every West Brom fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898