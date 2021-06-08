21 things every Swindon Town fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

It is going to be an important summer for Swindon Town who will need to rebuild following their relegation from League One and aim to bounce back at the first time of asking.

John McGreal has been handed the job of taking Swindon to promotion from League Two next term and he will need to be backed in the right way in the transfer market to make that happen.

He will be aiming to go one better than he managed at Colchester United where he had taken them to the fourth tier play-offs in 2019/20.

It will be important that Swindon aim to keep hold of certain key players who are attracting interest from elsewhere and if they can do that then they will have a chance of battling for promotion.

While we wait to see what happens this summer at Swindon, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on 21 things at true supporters of the club ought to know. Can you get 100%!

