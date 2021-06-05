21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Swansea City endured a disappointing end to the season as they were beaten in the play-off final.

Now, attention will switch to next season and promotion will be the aim once again for the Welsh side, as the Swans look to seal a return to the Premier League.

Many fans will remember the excellent years in the top-flight earlier this decade, but what’s your overall knowledge about Swansea like? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922