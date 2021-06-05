21 things every Stoke City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

The 2020/21 season turned out to be something of a disappointing one for Stoke City.

A 14th placed finish in the Championship table meant the Potters fell some way short of the play-off push they will no doubt have hoped for at the start of the campaign, something they will be hoping to rectify next season.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 21 questions about Stoke City past and present, so you can prove just how closely you’ve been following the Potters over the past few years.

1 of 21 In what year were Stoke City first formed? 1863 1865 1867 1869