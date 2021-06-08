21 things every Salford City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Salford City will be hoping to push for promotion from League Two under Gary Bowyer next season.

Salford narrowly missed out on a play-off place in League Two this season, in what was a hugely competitive division.

They will now look to strengthen their squad in the transfer window, with Gary Bowyer chosen as the man to take them forward.

Can you get full marks on this Salford quiz, though? See if you can get 21 out of 21 and leave your score in the comments…

1 of 21 Salford were founded in what year? 1920 1940 1960 1980