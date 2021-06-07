It was a long and hard battle until the final day of the season, but Rotherham United ended up not surviving the arduous drop into League One once again.

They’re seemingly becoming a real yo-yo team but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort – regardless Paul Warne’s side must play third tier football once again next season and they’ll be itching for immediate promotion once again.

As the build-up to the new season continues, why not try out our new Rotherham quiz to see how your knowledge really stacks up?

21 things every Rotherham United fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the Millers founded? 1905 1915 1925 1935