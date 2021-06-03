Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

21 things every Reading FC fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Published

1 min ago

on

Reading will be hoping they can challenge for promotion into the Premier League once again next season, when they new league campaign gets under way in August. 

The Royals’ season ended in frustration this term, after a poor run of results saw them drop out of the top-six at a crucial stage of the campaign.

But do you know these 21 things about the Berkshire-based side? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

21 things every Reading FC fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

What year were Reading founded?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 21 things every Reading FC fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: