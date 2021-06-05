21 things every Preston North End fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Preston North End fans will be looking forward to next season after a great end to the campaign under Frankie McAvoy.

McAvoy, who replaced his former number one Alex Neil at the helm, was given the job on a permanent basis after ending the season with five wins from eight games.

After finishing in mid-table this season, the plan will now be to kick on and push for a play-off finish next term.

Can you get 100% on this North End quiz?

