Exclude from MSN
21 things every Preston North End fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?
Preston North End fans will be looking forward to next season after a great end to the campaign under Frankie McAvoy.
McAvoy, who replaced his former number one Alex Neil at the helm, was given the job on a permanent basis after ending the season with five wins from eight games.
After finishing in mid-table this season, the plan will now be to kick on and push for a play-off finish next term.
Can you get 100% on this North End quiz?