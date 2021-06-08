Port Vale will be aiming for a strong 2021/22 season.

Following a mid-table finish in League Two last season, the club are already busy in the transfer market with a number of incomings and outgoings, as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion in the coming campaign.

Here though, with plenty of time until the action gets underway again, we’re turning our attention away from all that for a few minutes, to find out just how much you know about Port Vale.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 21 questions about Port Vale past and present, so you can prove just how closely you’ve been following the club over the years.

21 things every Port Vale fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Port Vale originally formed? 1876 1878 1880 1882