21 things every Morecambe fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Morecambe will be hoping they can build on a hugely impressive league campaign this term, after winning promotion into League One for the first time in their history. 

They had previously struggled for a positive run of results in previous seasons, and even spent time out of the Football League earlier in their history, but won promotion under the management of Derek Adams this season.

But can you score full marks on this 21-question Morecambe quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 21

What year were Morecambe founded in?


