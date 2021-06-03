21 things every Millwall fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Millwall will be hoping they can mount a serious push for a top-six finish in the Championship next season, after a season full of ups and downs in the 2020/21 campaign.

Gary Rowett’s side finished 11th in the second-tier standings this term, and 15 points adrift of the play-off positions, so there is still work to do heading into the summer.

But can you score full marks on this 21-question Millwall quiz?

1 of 21 In what year were Millwall founded? 1883 1884 1885 1886