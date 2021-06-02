Middlesbrough supporters will be itching to get back to the Riverside Stadium next term.

By the time the new season rolls around it will have been around 17 months since supporters were able to see the Teessiders in action on home soil – something which has been a big miss for the local community.

But while attending matches has been out of the question, there’s no doubt that fans are just as passionate as ever about their team.

Supports know Middlesbrough inside-out, but can you get full marks on this quiz? Have a go and test yourself!

21 things every Middlesbrough fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906