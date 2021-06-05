21 things every Ipswich Town fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Ipswich Town are hoping for a productive summer in the transfer market.

After finishing ninth in League One last term the focus for Paul Cook’s side is that the Tractorboys can push towards the top six next term.

If they’re to do that then new signings are a must, but there’s no doubt that the return of the fans will be a big helping hand.

Ipswich supporters are among the most passionate in the EFL, but how much do they know about the club? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 21 What year was Ipswich Town founded? 1876 1877 1878 1879