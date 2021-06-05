Derby County
21 things every Derby County fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?
Derby County will be looking to reboot and go again under Wayne Rooney next season after the Rams only just secure their Sky Bet Championship status on the final day of the campaign just gone in a dramatic draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Here, we have devised a 21 question quiz that is designed to put even the most ardent of Derby fans to the test.
Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall.