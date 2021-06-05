Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

21 things every Derby County fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County will be looking to reboot and go again under Wayne Rooney next season after the Rams only just secure their Sky Bet Championship status on the final day of the campaign just gone in a dramatic draw with Sheffield Wednesday. 

Here, we have devised a 21 question quiz that is designed to put even the most ardent of Derby fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall.

1 of 21

How many years ago was the club formed?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 21 things every Derby County fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: