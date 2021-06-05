21 things every Crewe Alexandra fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Crewe Alexandra fans will likely be buzzing to get back into their home ground next season, assuming that they’re able to.

Their side had to play their first season back in League One in front of empty seats but it was still a relative success.

Hopefully, the return of supporters can help their keep their momentum going.

We’ve put together a quiz to test your mettle as a Crewe fan and one that includes 21 things every Crewe Alexandra fan should know about their club!

Getting 100% won’t be easy though…

1 of 21 1. What year were Crewe founded? 1867 1877 1897 1907